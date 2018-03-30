Cheryl Cole Shuts Down Liam Payne Cheating Rumors

Venturelli/WireImage
Cheryl Cole has had enough of the cheating rumors.
The singer took to Twitter on Friday to respond to an article that suggested her boyfriend of two years, Liam Payne, was getting a little too close to one of his dancers in Dubai.
"I usually don't bother myself to respond to stupid articles," Cheryl's post began. "But in my silence they hold the pen. This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can't ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam's who has a fiancé, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to try to cause problems between Liam and I. Nor do I understand the almost daily onslaught of stories."
The post continued, "The other 'mystery woman' in the story happens to be my long term friend and manger [face palm emoji] (that's embarrassing) I also happen to love Katy Perry (shrugging emoji)."
Cheryl then told her followers, "Now.. off on our holiday. And the only thing we're making are memories. And breaking is our healthy eating."
Since the start of their relationship in 2016, Cheryl and Liam have been the subject of numerous rumors. The pair put on a united front at the 2018 BRIT Awards in February, but that didn't stop the split speculation.
Earlier this month, Liam addressed the breakup rumors in an interview with ES Magazine.
"The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we're splitting up. And the thing for me is, I just like to think we're somewhere in the middle," he told the publication. "You know, we have our struggles. Like, of course I'm not gonna sit here and say that everything's absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that's what a relationship is."
Cheryl and Liam welcomed their first child together in March 2017 and their baby boy, Bear, just celebrated his first birthday.
