Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Explains Why She Didn't Do Jersey Shore Family Vacation

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 8:38 AM

Sammi Giancola, Jersey Shore

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for VH1 & Logo Communications

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is setting the record straight about why she didn't join the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The 31-year-old reality star opened up about the decision in a note posted to Instagram on Friday. 

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

Still, the TV personality admitted the choice to sit out wasn't an easy one.

"However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies," she continued. "I've decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."

Near the end of her post, Giancola expressed her appreciation for her fans.

"Also I am forever grateful and thankful for all of you!!!" she added. "Special shout out to my fans, but I'm not going anywhere! Follow me and stay tuned. You never know what I could be up to NEXT!" 

She also reiterated her love for her followers in the post's caption.

"I love you guys! Thank you all so much for your DMs, comments, messages & kind words," she wrote. "I read them all and am forever grateful and thankful for you guys!! #MyFansRock#ShoutOutToALLofYou stay tuned.. I'm not going anywhere."

Will Snooki and JWoww Let Their Kids Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Giancola appeared on six seasons of the MTV hit. However, she's certainly kept busy since she left the show. The reality star launched her own perfume, Dangerous, in 2011 and opened an online boutique, Sweetheart Styles, in 2013. She also used to host her own podcast Just Saying.

However, she's still managed to make time for the love. Giancola is dating Christian Biscardi. She used to date her former co-star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz.

While fans won't see Giancola on the show's revival, they can still expect to see Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino when the show premieres April 5. Plus, it's already been picked up for season two.

Can't wait until then? Watch the trailer here.

