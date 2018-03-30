Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Explains Why She Didn't Do Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is setting the record straight about why she didn't join the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The 31-year-old reality star opened up about the decision in a note posted to Instagram on Friday.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

Still, the TV personality admitted the choice to sit out wasn't an easy one.

"However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies," she continued. "I've decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."

Near the end of her post, Giancola expressed her appreciation for her fans.

"Also I am forever grateful and thankful for all of you!!!" she added. "Special shout out to my fans, but I'm not going anywhere! Follow me and stay tuned. You never know what I could be up to NEXT!"

She also reiterated her love for her followers in the post's caption.

"I love you guys! Thank you all so much for your DMs, comments, messages & kind words," she wrote. "I read them all and am forever grateful and thankful for you guys!! #MyFansRock#ShoutOutToALLofYou stay tuned.. I'm not going anywhere."