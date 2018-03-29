Dawson's Creek Parents Claim Reunion Happened "Behind Our Backs"

It's not a complete Dawson's Creek reunion without Dawson's parents.

Earlier this week, fans were delighted when Entertainment Weekly reunited eight stars from the popular WB series.

And while it was great to see Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, JamesVan Der Beek, Michelle Williams and crew, some were left wondering where Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp were?

As it turns out, the Hollywood stars claim they were unaware a reunion was happening.

"Okay, so let me get this off my chest as the initial hurt has subsided just a bit...I send an enormous amount of love and shout outs to the thousands of followers messages and love that both @johnwesleyshippjr and I have read about being left out of @entertainmentweekly‘s #dawsonscreek 'reunion' photos. This was their choice...not ours," Mary-Margaret wrote on Instagram. "It was done behind our backs and we both were literally blindsided by it when we woke up yesterday in NYC and LA."