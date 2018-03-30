EXCLUSIVE!

American Idol's Noah Davis Is Exhausted But Still Dreaming of Alpacas in Sneak Peek

Noah Davis may already have some American Idol fame from sharing a "wig" moment with Katy Perry, but he's got bigger things to focus on than that. 

Specifically, he's got to focus on that alpaca he's going to buy at the end of all of this. 

Davis shared his alpaca plans when we first met him, explaining that he doesn't care what he has to do or where he has to live, but he's going to buy himself an alpaca when he has the money. Even as he's advanced into the competition, Davis has not forgotten his dream, as is obvious in the exclusive clip above. Hollywood week is clearly exhausting Davis with so few opportunities for sleep, but his future pet alpaca is getting him through it. 

"If this goes well, then that means I'm one step closer to America's vote and all that kind of good jazz, and that's alpaca stuff right there," he says in the clip.

Davis wowed all three judges by playing the piano and singing Rihanna's "Stay" during his initial audition. He got hugs all around along with his ticket to Hollywood. He also got a viral moment with Perry as they bonded over snatched wigs.

Perry, for the record, claims hers had been snatched all the way to Arkansas after his incredible audition, and she did not want it back. 

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

