Becoming Céline Dion: Through Miracles and Heartbreak, Inside the Making of a Timeless Talent

Few living performers embody the concept of timelessness quite like Céline Dion.

Her voice is one for the ages, that's a given, big and booming out of your local Top 40 station for the last 25 years. And yet while the five-time Grammy winner may have spent most of her career in the "adult contemporary" section, charming mellow-pop enthusiasts all over the world, she broke through in the States on a beloved Disney soundtrack and provided the background music for every teenager's Leonardo DiCaprio-fueled fever dreams in the '90s.

Meaning, Dion hasn't just been for one crowd. She's for all of us. She was then, she's now, and she'll still be, tomorrow.

The singer is also turning 50 today, and even though her ability to connect with millions of people in multiple languages has already ensured her a place in the forever column, she continues to put forth the impression of someone who's still getting started, who hasn't given up on exploring, striving and impressing.