Watch Jennifer Lopez Crash Alex Rodriguez's Baseball Broadcast on Opening Day

Opening day just turned into take your girlfriend to work day.
As baseball fans across the country kicked off a brand new season today, many were watching ESPN's coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants game.
While Alex Rodriguez was providing commentary in the broadcast booth, a surprise guest decided to show up in the fourth inning.
Ladies and gentlemen, it's Jennifer Lopez!
"She's an enormous sports fan, especially a baseball fan," Alex revealed on live TV. "Her father David's here and he grew up an enormous New York Met's fan and is thrilled to be here on opening day."
If you don't believe him, head over to Instagram when Jennifer couldn't help but express her excitement at baseball season.
"It's a perfect day for opening day. On our way to Dodger stadium," she shared on Instagram Stories while traveling with twins Max and Emme.
The "On the Floor" singer also shared a photo of her man hard at work with the text, " Tune in now to ESPN to watch this stud call the game for #OpeningDay2018."
Perhaps it was the perfect surprise for an announcer who admitted to feeling a little nervous before the start of the game. "[It's] a little bit more excitement when you're playing," Alex shared at the start of the game. "Up here, a little more nerves."
Jennifer and Alex weren't the only stars in attendance for tonight's Dodgers game in Los Angeles. Former American Idol contestant Pia Toscano sang the National Anthem. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp and Brad Paisley were also spotted enjoying the game.
"Ready for the 7th inning stretch," the country singer wrote on Instagram with his choice snacks. "#openingday2018 #mlb #Dodgers."