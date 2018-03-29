Grey's Anatomy Just Gave Meredith Her First Patient Meet-Cute in 14 Seasons With Scott Speedman

As Meredith worked to save her new patient, she and Nick got to know each other and the meet-cute was unbelievably cute. They talked about their families, he appropriately fawned over her career achievements, she shared her dream of running away to Sardinia to live a carefree life where no one else's mortality depended on her. It was adorable and seeing Ellen Pompeo deliver a smile that we hadn't seen on Mer's face since Derek died was a delight.

As she told Alex (Justin Chambers) at the bar at the end of the day, she thought Nick was smart, funny, and hot. But he's also her patient. And unlike more of the other docs working in Grey Sloan Memorial, that seemed to be a line she didn't want to cross. "I really like the way my life is now," she admitted. "Just, he made me feel something I haven't felt since Derek."