Lucy Hale's Grandmother Has a Sweet Message for Her on Hollywood Medium: ''We Wish She Could Be Here to See What I've Done''

Sometimes we just need a little reminder...

Lucy Hale sat down with Tyler Henry as he channeled her grandmother on Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, and she got way more than she bargained for. The actress revealed that she had never had a reading before, but this may not be her last after the incredible things Tyler was able to tell her.

Tyler began the reading by getting a image of a woman dancing in a specific way. After miming the movement for Lucy, she was instantly aware of what that symbolized. "I have a photograph framed of my grandmother with friends, and they're all doing that," she shared with him.

"Wow. That's just her way of validating she's with you," he shared with her. "That blew my mind mind," Lucy shares. "I have the photo. It's in my house. I got it framed. I definitely felt like I was with her today. But then again, I always feel close to her."