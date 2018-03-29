Erika Jayne's Diet and Fitness Secrets May Surprise You

How many f--ks does Erika Jayne give about her workout and nutrition regimen? Let's find out!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sat down with E! News, where she revealed exactly what it takes to slay day in and day out. It may surprise fans to find out that despite Erika's killer bod and seemingly endless energy, she often falls off the health wagon every now and then.

"I've grown up disciplined all my life as a dancer, so I know how to eat and work out. Do I do it? No!" she admitted.

Jayne continued, "The reason for that is it's hard to manage the time. The busier you get… I used to be in the gym at 6 [a.m.], do I want to be in there at 5? It's hard."