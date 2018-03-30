Beetlejuice Turns 30: See the Cast Then and Now

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael Keaton, Beetlejuice

Geffen Pictures

Happy 30th anniversary, Beetlejuice!

That's right! It's been three decades since fans met Betelgeuse, Lydia Deetz and the rest of the characters in the Tim Burton classic. The film was released Mar. 30, 1988.

Still, movie buffs can't enough of the flick. In fact, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures recently revealed the film is being turned into a pre-Broadway musical comedy.

The movie was an early hit for many of today's big-name stars, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Catharine O'Hara.

To see pictures of the cast then and now, click on the gallery. The pictures are so good, it's scary!

Photos

Beetlejuice Turns 30: See the Cast Then and Now

In the movie, a recently deceased and ghostly couple (Davis and Baldwin) learns that a family has moved into its home. While the spooktacular spouses befriend the family's daughter Lydia (Ryder), they decide to summon a smart-aleck spirit named Betelgeuse (Keaton) to scare the intruders away. 

However, things take a turn when the couple gets into trouble and Lydia calls upon Betelgeuse for help.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Michael Keaton , Alec Baldwin , Winona Ryder , Top Stories
Latest News
The Grand Duchess, The Royals 404

She's Back! Joan Collins Returns to The Royals With an "Italian Stallion" Lover and...Porn!

Megan Morrison, The Arrangement

Shaun Threatens to Back Out of Helping Megan Destroy IHM on The Arrangement: "I Thought You Were On My Side?"

Celine Dion

Becoming Céline Dion: Through Miracles and Heartbreak, Inside the Making of a Timeless Talent

Tye Sheridan, Ready Player One

Ready Player One's Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Pop Culture References

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's New Music Video for "Delicate" Is Here—And It's Nothing Like the Original

The Weeknd

The Weeknd Just Dropped His New Album Outta Nowhere

Mary-Margaret Humes, John Wesley Shipp, Dawson's Creek

Dawson's Creek Parents Claim Reunion Happened "Behind Our Backs"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.