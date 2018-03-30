Beetlejuice Turns 30: See the Cast Then and Now

Happy 30th anniversary, Beetlejuice!

That's right! It's been three decades since fans met Betelgeuse, Lydia Deetz and the rest of the characters in the Tim Burton classic. The film was released Mar. 30, 1988.

Still, movie buffs can't enough of the flick. In fact, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures recently revealed the film is being turned into a pre-Broadway musical comedy.

The movie was an early hit for many of today's big-name stars, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Catharine O'Hara.

