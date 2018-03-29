EXCLUSIVE!

Selena Gomez's Mom Responds to Justin Bieber Relationship Rumors

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 5:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Selena Gomez's mom doesn't know much about her daughter's current relationship status with Justin Bieber, because they simply don't talk about it.

E! News' Will Marfuggi caught up with producer Mandy Teefey on Wednesday at the Alliance for Children's Rights 26th Annual Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she shared with us why the organization is important to her.

"I've actually been a part of the organization for a while and I really love what they do," Mandy said. "I was adopted and to have that support and everybody coming together to support getting people out of the foster system, I think is really important."

Selena Gomez's Mom "Not Happy" About Justin Bieber Reunion

Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mandy and Selena are both executive producers of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which recently wrapped production on season two. And while the mother-daughter duo might talk about business, they "don't talk" about Selena's relationship with Justin, according to Mandy.

After the "Wolves" singer reunited with Justin at the end of 2017, a source told E! News that Selena's family was "not happy" about it. In early March, E! News revealed that Justin and Selena are on a break and since then, Justin has been "hanging out" with model Baskin Champion.

So what's really going on with Jelena?

"You would know before I did," Mandy told us Wednesday. "We don't talk about it."

Take a look at the video above to see what Mandy had to say about Selena, Justin and the projects she's currently working on!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Justin Bieber , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's $15 Million Manhattan Apartment

Cassadee Pope, Sam Palladio

Cassadee Pope Talks "Super Easy Breezy" Romance with Sam Palladio

Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario's Latest Outing Has Us Convinced They'd Make a Perfect Couple

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Reveals How She’s Recovering Post-Treatment

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mason Disick, Mexico, Snapchat

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Head to Cabo for ''Couple's Retreat'' With His Kids

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller Steps Out in Dance Moms Attire After Being Released From Prison

Justin Bieber, Baskin Champion

Justin Bieber Attends Church Alongside Ex Hailey Baldwin—Was Baskin Champion There Too?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.