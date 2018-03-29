Selena Gomez's Mom Responds to Justin Bieber Relationship Rumors

Selena Gomez's mom doesn't know much about her daughter's current relationship status with Justin Bieber, because they simply don't talk about it.

E! News' Will Marfuggi caught up with producer Mandy Teefey on Wednesday at the Alliance for Children's Rights 26th Annual Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she shared with us why the organization is important to her.

"I've actually been a part of the organization for a while and I really love what they do," Mandy said. "I was adopted and to have that support and everybody coming together to support getting people out of the foster system, I think is really important."