Shaun Threatens to Back Out of Helping Megan Destroy IHM on The Arrangement: "I Thought You Were On My Side?"

Alliances are being tested.

It's getting harder than Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) thought to infiltrate IHM. On this week's episode of The Arrangement, the one person who was on her side may be backing down.

Shaun (Carra Patterson) has reached the end of her rope and Megan is leaving her no choice. "I could be fired, even disbarred for what I'm doing," Shaun tells her. "Do you not want to help me?" Megan asks her. Shaun was her best link to Terence (Michael Vartan), and without her, the whole plan could go haywire.

"Help you what? What's even the plan here, Megan?" Shaun presses her. "Go to the police? The press? What's your next move?" Megan hadn't really thought it through that far and is feeling a little cornered.