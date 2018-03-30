Shaun Threatens to Back Out of Helping Megan Destroy IHM on The Arrangement: "I Thought You Were On My Side?"

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Alliances are being tested. 

It's getting harder than Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) thought to infiltrate IHM. On this week's episode of The Arrangement, the one person who was on her side may be backing down. 

Shaun (Carra Patterson) has reached the end of her rope and Megan is leaving her no choice. "I could be fired, even disbarred for what I'm doing," Shaun tells her. "Do you not want to help me?" Megan asks her. Shaun was her best link to Terence (Michael Vartan), and without her, the whole plan could go haywire.

"Help you what? What's even the plan here, Megan?" Shaun presses her. "Go to the police? The press? What's your next move?" Megan hadn't really thought it through that far and is feeling a little cornered. 

Watch

Megan Morrison and Terence Anderson's Intense Moment

"Why are you grilling me like this, Shaun? I thought you were on my side?" she tells her. While Shaun will always have her back, this mission may be a little too much for her to handle. 

"I am. I just...I think I need to take a step back," she shares with Megan. "Wow. So you're choosing IHM? Terence?" Megan accuses her.  

"No," Shaun explains. "I'm choosing me." 

See their intense argument in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , The Arrangement , Christine Evangelista , Top Stories
Latest News
Lucy Hale, Hollywood Medium 306

Lucy Hale's Grandmother Has a Sweet Message for Her on Hollywood Medium: ''We Wish She Could Be Here to See What I've Done''

American Idol, Noah Davis

American Idol's Noah Davis Is Exhausted But Still Dreaming of Alpacas in Sneak Peek

Emily Blunt, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Jokes Emily Blunt Might Be a Sociopath

Jesus Christ Superstar Live, John Legend, Sara Bareilles

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert's John Legend, Sara Bareilles Reveal Nerves, Personal Connections to Iconic Musical

Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

Decoding The Weeknd's Lyrics: Selena Gomez Broke His Heart, But It Always Belonged to Bella Hadid

Cardi B, Be Careful

Cardi B Warns Cheating Fiancé Offset to "Be Careful" in New Song

The Late Late Show, James Corden, Helen Hunt, Chris O'Dowd, Ben Schwartz

James Corden's Celebrity News Team Investigates Who Bit Beyoncé

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.