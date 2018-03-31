Saturday Savings: Jessica Alba's Fringed Cardigan Is Only $51!

These are trying times...for style, we mean.

Even as we spring into...well, spring, it can still be chilly at times, especially at night. So, what's a fashion-forward celebrity to do during transitional weather? Invest in a knit cardigan that gives you warmth and ventilation. Keep in mind: A little fringe detail adds texture and movement.

You don't need to be pregnant to wear Jessica Alba's Willow & Clay fringe iteration either—in fact, Paris Jackson wore the same cozy sweater over a graphic tee, workout leggings and circular sunglasses for a casual-but-edgy look. More importantly, you don't need these celebrities' bank accounts to get the look. The multi-hued, oversize topper is now only $51.60—on sale from $129. If a spring wardrobe update is not a good enough excuse for a little splurge, maybe some serious savings will be.