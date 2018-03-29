Strict Security Plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Revealed

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
With just under two months left until the royal wedding, strict security plans for the special day are being revealed.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced their engagement in November, are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. After their wedding ceremony, the couple will have a carriage procession through the town of Windsor, followed by a reception held at St. George's Hall. Now that the date is quickly approaching, the Thames Valley Police have released more details about how everything will go on that third Saturday in May.
"We are proud to police the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead," David Hardcastle, Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable, who is also strategic commander for the wedding, said Thursday.
"The Force has a long history of policing Royal events from the annual Windsor Garter Ceremony to state visits and more recently Her Majesty the Queen's 90th birthday. The wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle is no exception," he continued.
Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, Francis Habgood, also shared Thursday, "With just under eight weeks until the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, planning is well underway for one of the largest policing operations in Thames Valley Police's history."
He continued, "This will be a national celebration and it's likely to attract thousands of people from around the world and we will have many officers on staff who are working hard now with partners to make sure that this is a safe, secure and happy event for everyone who attends."
A Thames Valley Police press release, published Thursday, states that as the royal wedding date approaches, the town can expect to see an increased police presence. This will include armed and unarmed officers, as well as search dogs, mounted police officers and the National Police Air Service.
"A broad range of visible security measures are in place, such us the extensive network of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) barriers. There are also many security measures that you can't see," the press release says.
On May 19, visitors to Windsor might be stopped and checked by roads policing officers. British Transport Police will be on hand patrolling carriages and train stations on the wedding day.
"Once you arrive in Windsor there will be a screening and search regime. Any items that may be pose a risk to the public will be removed," the release states.
