Strict Security Plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Revealed

With just under two months left until the royal wedding, strict security plans for the special day are being revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced their engagement in November, are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. After their wedding ceremony, the couple will have a carriage procession through the town of Windsor, followed by a reception held at St. George's Hall. Now that the date is quickly approaching, the Thames Valley Police have released more details about how everything will go on that third Saturday in May.

"We are proud to police the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead," David Hardcastle, Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable, who is also strategic commander for the wedding, said Thursday.