Erika Jayne Talks Sex and Reveals Which RHOBH Star May Be a Closet Freak

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 12:18 PM
Erika Jayne does not disappoint when it comes to gossiping about her co-stars!
The 46-year-old singer and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on E!'s Daily Pop and speculated about her fellow cast members' sex lives. When asked who she thinks is a closet freak on the show, she named Lisa Vanderpump, saying, "When I see Vanderpump's constant sexual inuendos and jabs, I'm like, what's really going on?"
Vanderpump had dished a bit about her sex life, past and present, on the Vanderpump Rules After Show earlier this month.
Jayne also said on Daily Pop that she didn't know why many of her co-stars don't like to talk about sex.
"It's funny how conservative [they are], when you know they ain't," she said. "Come on now."
E! News
When asked who she thinks is the most guarded on the show, she said, "Well, they always say I am but I don't think so. I mean, I'm a legend in my own mind."
Jayne also weighed in on the body-shaming of women over the age of 30. She herself has faced criticism over how she presents herself in public, while Kelly Ripa, 47, was recently criticized over a photo of her in a bikini that her husband Mark Consuelos shared on Instagram
"I think it's an old way of thinking. You know, you're kind of like, 'Pat on the shoulder and you're done at 30, so go sit down.' That is not true," she said. "Look at Halle Berry. Look at all these older women that are just in some ways killing these 20-somethings. So if you take care of yourself and it's something that you put effort into, you'll be fine and don't ever let anybody tell you when you're done or what time it is for you or dictate your future. You do that.
"I'm gonna do what I wanna do," she said. "Why not? It's your life, no one else's."
Check out Jayne's new book Pretty Mess, out now.
