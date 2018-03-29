Erika Jayne Talks Sex and Reveals Which RHOBH Star May Be a Closet Freak

Erika Jayne does not disappoint when it comes to gossiping about her co-stars!

The 46-year-old singer and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on E!'s Daily Pop and speculated about her fellow cast members' sex lives. When asked who she thinks is a closet freak on the show, she named Lisa Vanderpump, saying, "When I see Vanderpump's constant sexual inuendos and jabs, I'm like, what's really going on?"

Vanderpump had dished a bit about her sex life, past and present, on the Vanderpump Rules After Show earlier this month.

Jayne also said on Daily Pop that she didn't know why many of her co-stars don't like to talk about sex.

"It's funny how conservative [they are], when you know they ain't," she said. "Come on now."