Travis Scott Sued for Canceling Show After Kylie Jenner Gave Birth

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 11:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Splash News

Travis Scott has been sued for canceling a scheduled performance two days after Kylie Jenner gave birth to their first child, daughter Stormi Webster.

Promoter PJAM LLC claims that the rapper was paid an advance of $150,000 fee to perform at a Super Bowl Weekend party at Myth Live in Minnesota on February 3. Stormi was born two days prior and Kylie announced her birth on February 4, the day of the Super Bowl. PJAM says that on February 3, Scott "advised" the group that "despite his contractual obligations, he refused to show up for the event."

The organization also claims that Scott's agent received a $10,000 booking fee and had arranged for a private jet to fly the rapper to the venue.

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

The group also says it paid "significant sums" to "advertise the event, lease a large entertainment venue and to hire a staff of waiters, bartenders and other assistants for the night" and that it suffered "significant damages" and "reputational harm" "based upon its failure to produce a performance" by Scott.

The rapper has not commented on the lawsuit, which does not mention Kylie or their baby.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Travis Scott , Kylie Jenner , Top Stories , Legal , Apple News , Music , Kardashian News
Latest News
Kelly Ripa, Michael Strahan, LIVE with Kelly and Michael

Michael Strahan Wouldn't Change a Thing About His Live With Kelly Exit

Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush Lashes Out in Defense of Hilarie Burton and One Tree Hill Event

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Dress Up as Mario and Luigi for Japan Go-Karting Date

Will Smith, Sophia the Robot

Will Smith's Date With Sophia the Robot Gets Awkward Fast

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Post-Bachelor Life Begins With Moving in Together

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Strict Security Plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Revealed

Mackenzie Edwards, Ryan Edwards

Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards' Road to Baby: Inside the Teen Mom Stars' Dramatic Journey

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.