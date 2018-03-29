Travis Scott Sued for Canceling Show After Kylie Jenner Gave Birth

Travis Scott has been sued for canceling a scheduled performance two days after Kylie Jenner gave birth to their first child, daughter Stormi Webster.

Promoter PJAM LLC claims that the rapper was paid an advance of $150,000 fee to perform at a Super Bowl Weekend party at Myth Live in Minnesota on February 3. Stormi was born two days prior and Kylie announced her birth on February 4, the day of the Super Bowl. PJAM says that on February 3, Scott "advised" the group that "despite his contractual obligations, he refused to show up for the event."

The organization also claims that Scott's agent received a $10,000 booking fee and had arranged for a private jet to fly the rapper to the venue.