Brandi Glanville Claims Laser Hair Removal Paralyzed Part of Her Face

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 9:55 AM

Brandi Glanville is setting the record straight on why she talks out of the side of her mouth. 

In a Mar. 27 YouTube video, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she received a third-degree burn from a laser hair removal treatment years ago—leaving half of her face paralyzed.

"Everyone wants to know why my top lip doesn't move….I had laser hair removal on my upper lip, oh gosh, 2009, maybe 2008, and I got a third-degree burn," she said. "And my face on the right side doesn't move the way my face on the left side moves. So, that is why." 

The reality star said she suffered some "nerve damage and scar tissue" from the incident, causing her to talk out of the side of her mouth.

"If you don't like it, suck my d--k," she said.

She also pointed out the scars in the video.

"You see these scars? Laser hair removal—f--k you," she said. "That's why I can't talk straight."

Brandi Glanville Blames Social Media for Her Split With Boyfriend Donald Friese

However, Glanville hasn't sworn off lasers completely. In addition to discussing her laser hair removal incident, she provided an update on her Fraxel Pearl Laser skin care treatment. She also talked about her time on Celebrity Big Brother and Marriage Bootcamp Reality Stars Family Edition.

Watch the video to see Glanville set the record straight.

