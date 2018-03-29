Ready Player One Reviews Are In—and It's Giving Critics Pop Culture Whiplash

Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, based on Ernest Cline's bestseller of the same name, premieres in theaters nationwide today—but did the beloved filmmaker do the novel justice?

For those who haven't read Cline's story, published in 2011, here's a brief synopsis:

Set in the year 2045, an orphaned 18-year-old named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) creates an aspirational avatar, Parzival, and ventures into the OASIS—an immersive virtual universe where everyone escapes reality. (Literally, everyone goes there to "live.") Before his death, the OASIS' creator, James Halliday (Mark Rylance), promised his entire fortune—and total control of his company!—to the winner of a three-part contest he designed. Early on, Wade wins the first challenge of the treasure hunt, making him an overnight celebrity. But it also endangers him, since the rival Innovative Online Industries (IOI) is working overtime to seize control of the Oasis. Can Wade and his virtual friends—known as the High Five—stop IOI before it's too late?

Additional Ready Player One cast members include Olivia Cooke as Samantha Cook/Art3mis, Hannah John-Kamen as F'Nale Zandor, Ben Mendelsohn as Nolan Sorrento, T.J. Miller as i-R0k, Win Morisaki as Daito, Simon Pegg as Ogden Morrow, Lena Waithe as Helen/Aech and Philip Zhao as Sho. The film has been rated PG-13 and is being screened in 2D, 3D and IMAX formats.

Here's what critics are saying about Ready Player One: