James Corden Shows Shawn Mendes No Mercy in Game of Flinch

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 6:28 AM

Shawn Mendes proved he has nerves of steel by playing James Corden's game of "Flinch" on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

The "Mercy" singer tried to stand still behind a screen while the late-night host catapulted fruits and vegetables at him. To up the ante, Corden asked each contestant to hold a martini during the game and prevent any spillage. However, because Mendes is only 19, he had to hold a glass of milk. 

Corden added an avocado to his mix of arsenal for Mendes. 

"I feel like those are harder than other fruits," the "Treat You Better" singer said. 

Keeping the artist in suspense, Corden asked him if he was more nervous than when he performed "In My Blood" earlier in the show.

"I feel a little less nervous now, but I feel like it's coming any second now," he said.

Still, Corden held off on firing the fruit.

"It's too much suspense. Shoot it!" Mendes said, adding that the suspense made him "really uncomfortable."

Finally, Corden agreed to a countdown. However, he surprised Mendes by firing after the first number. Luckily, Mendes remained fairly still—spilling only a little milk on his hand. 

"Well done, Shawn!" Corden said.

Shawn Mendes Returns With In My Blood and Fans Are Going Wild

Shawn Mendes, James Corden

Terence Patrick ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Hilary Swank and Zach Wood played the game, too. While Woods flinched backwards, Swank only blinked. 

"Hilary! That was super cool," Corden said. "That was maybe one of the smallest flinches we've ever had." 

However, Corden beat them all when he didn't move a muscle after having a vegetable fly at his face.

Watch the video to see the stars play the game.  

