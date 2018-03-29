President Donald Trump Calls to Congratulate Roseanne Barr on Roseanne Ratings Win

Donald Trump made a special call to Roseanne Barr.

As first confirmed in a report from The New York Times, the president of the United States rang up the award-winning actress on Wednesday to congratulate the star on the revival of the ABC sitcom, Roseanne, and "to thank her for her support."

The series debuted back on the network on Tuesday night to an audience larger than it garnered back in 1997 for its finale—18.2 million viewers this week as compared with the 16.6 million viewers more than 20 years ago.

"It was pretty exciting I'll tell you that much," Barr said during a phone interview on Good Morning America Thursday. "It was just very, very sweet of him to congratulate us."

As she continued, "He's just happy for me. I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years and it was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings."

While the commander-in-chief did not publicize anything about the call on his social media as he's known to do on other occasions, his well wishes are not surprising considering Barr's character has emerged as a political supporter of his in this newest installment of the show much like Barr has been in real life.