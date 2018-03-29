Drew Barrymore Plots Her Next Movie With Adam Sandler—and It's Not What You'd Expect

Drew Barrymore hasn't ruled out doing another movie with Adam Sandler

The 43-year-old actress weighed in on what she would like their next project to be on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

"Adam and I text all the time about our next thing, and we're like, ‘We're so fat. We're so old. What the f--k?" the Never Been Kissed star said. "Like, literally, the last thing I suggested to him was like ‘On Golden Pond question mark.'"

Both host Andy Cohen and fellow guest star Timothy Olyphant were all for the stars recreating the classic Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda film—as long as they used the original script. However, Barrymore seemed more excited about a different ‘80s film.

"I'm into Planes, Trains and Automobiles with me and Adam on Netflix," she said, "except I'm like Del Griffith."

Drew Barrymore's Evolution

Whatever film they choose, it will uphold the stars' long-running tradition.

"Adam and I have done a movie every 10 years, three decades in a row," Barrymore said. "You cannot mess with that."

Fans will recall Barrymore and Sandler starred in the 1998 film The Wedding Singer, as well as the 2004 film 50 First Dates. They also appeared in the 2014 film Blended

"We will do our 10-year at 40," she said. "We just haven't figured out what it is yet."

Barrymore and Sandler are currently both on Netflix. The actress stars in the Santa Clarita Diet while Sandler signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service. 

 

While a Sandler-Barrymore reunion is possible, the actress doesn't expect to revive her role in E.T. Barrymore suggested Steven Spielberg squashed the idea of a sequel a long time ago. 

"He never wanted to make them because he felt like what he did was just as it should be," she said. "I remember being 7 and staying at his house for the weekend—he was a ‘godfather' to me—and he said, ‘No, we're never going to make a sequel. It's just as it is.' And that was his philosophy, so who was I to ever question it?"

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

