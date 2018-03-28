Go Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's New $15 Million Apartment

Living in the Big Apple comes with a big price tag.

Fortunately for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, they have the work ethic, careers and accomplishments to splurge a little on a new property.

E! News can confirm the couple purchased a three bedroom, 4.5 bathroom unit in Manhattan's 432 Park Avenue. The space, located in the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere, costs about $15.3 million.

According to listings website StreetEasy, residents have access to about 30,000 square feet of amenities including a private restaurant, indoor swimming pool, fitness center and a screening/performance venue.

Both Alex and Jennifer also have separate properties in Miami and Los Angeles.