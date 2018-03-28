Halle Berry's Personal Trainer Spills Her Diet and Fitness Secrets

Halle Berry works hard for her figure. Like, really hard.

The movie star's 2.6 million Instagram followers have taken note as Berry documents her journey to transforming mind, body and soul through weekly "#FitnessFriday" updates. Peter Lee Thomas is the personal trainer responsible for helping Halle get in the best shape of her life, and as he explained to E! News, it takes gut, grit and determination to work for your dream bod day in and day out.

Read on for our exclusive Q&A with the health guru behind one of Hollywood's most enviable physiques:

E! News: You've been training with Halle for a while now. It's been years! What does a typical workout entail?