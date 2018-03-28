BRAND NEW
Maryse Gives Birth! Total Divas Star and The Miz Welcome Baby Girl Monroe

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 3:37 PM

Maryse and The Miz are finally parents!

The Total Divas stars welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, named Monroe Sky Mizanin on Tuesday, March 27. The Miz announced their daughter's arrival on Twitter Wednesday.

"Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm," The Miz tweeted along with a photo of Monroe and Maryse's hands.

Maryse, 35, and The Miz, 37, married in February 2014.

Last month, Maryse and The Miz used Valentine's Day 2018 as a reason to celebrate their pink-themed baby show. The couple was surrounded by family, friends and a few celebs with Avril Lavigne and Ryan Cabrera in attendance. Former Total Divas star Rosa Mendes was also at the celebration along with Dolph Zigler and a few other WWE wrestlers.

Photos

Maryse's Pregnancy Pics

Maryse, Pregnant

Instagram

"Such a blast last night!!!! Thank you to all my friends and family for making it soooo special!!!" Maryse posted on Instagram following the party.

The new parents documented their road to baby on last season of Total Divas with Maryse breaking the news to her hubby on a January 2018 episode of the hit E! series.

"I wanted to talk to you about something before you go to bed," Maryse told The Miz. "Actually, I've been trying to talk to you for 48 hours now but I wanted to see you in person."

Photos

The Miz & Maryse's Cutest Pics

Cut to Maryse whipping out her pregnancy test and telling Mike, "Congratulations, dad!"

"You're kidding?" Mike asked in disbelief. "Are you sure?"

"I'm one hundred percent pregnant," she tells him before handing over more positive pregnancy tests.

On a later episode, Maryse spilled the pregnancy news to the WWE and they gave Maryse and Mike a brand new storyline.

"I'm the first pregnant woman to be in the WWE ring and announce my pregnancy on television," the WWE star exclaimed.

