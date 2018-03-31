Revisiting Mama June's Weight Loss Journey 1 Year After Her Size 4 Debut

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Mar. 31, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mama June: From Not to Hot

YouTube

It's been exactly one year since Mama June debuted her weight loss.

For months, cameras documented June's health and fitness journey on her reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. After undergoing surgery, working out and eating healthy, June, who started her weight loss journey at 352 lbs. and a size 18, showed off her size 4 figure on the March 2017 season finale of the reality show.

"I've worked by ass off, working out, eating healthy and now it's like everything's coming full circle and I'm becoming the person on the outside that I've felt like I was on the inside," June said on the show.

Mama June Says Hell No to Getting More Plastic Surgery

She also explained her motivation behind losing weight and getting healthy on the episode, sharing, "My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it's no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally."

So in celebration of the debut anniversary, let's take a look back at June's health and fitness journey over the past 12 months.

Mama June, Baywatch, Before and After, EXCLUSIVE

Jason Winslow / Splash News, Splash News

Just over a month after her debut, June was down to 137 lbs. and decided to celebrate with a second Baywatch-themed swimsuit shoot, the original photo shoot (left) took place in 2015.

E! News learned at the time that June wanted to show off her body in time for summer. Additionally, she thought that offering a before and after look at the first time she did the shoot two years earlier would show how far she's come on her journey.

In August, a photo was released of June modeling a skintight LBD, showing that she had maintained her weight loss.

Mama June Gushes Over New Boyfriend: He Is Very, Very Awesome

Mama June

MEGA

Three months later in November 2017, June was spotted looking slim in Atlanta, Georgia, proving once again that she was continuing to stay focused on her health and fitness journey.

In January, June stopped by E!'s Daily Pop and gushed over her new boyfriend. She told co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart, "He is very, very awesome. He actually restored my faith and the girls' faith in men. It's the little things...he is above and beyond anything that I could ever expect."

When asked if her ex Sugar Bear has met her new boyfriend, June said that he has but she doesn't "care" what he has to say about her new relationship.

Find Out if Mama June Is Ready to Marry Her Boyfriend Geno

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Mama June

Mara Soldinger, E! News

"As long as I'm happy and the girls are happy at the end of the day, that's all that matters to me," June said.

Viewers later saw June introduce her new boyfriend, Geno, to her daughters on her reality show.

So will she ever go under the knife again? That would be a "hell no," according to June.

"I did what I wanted to do and that's it!" June told In Touch magazine in February. She also shared, "People think that I'm going to gain the weight back. But hello, I've almost been at this [weight] for a year and a half and I'm not gaining! My current weight is like 165 to 170. I just try to watch what I eat and exercise when I can. I don't ever want to go back."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mama June , , Diet And Fitness , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Jessica Alba, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Jessica Alba's Fringed Cardigan Is Only $51!

Mike Sorrentino

Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Plans to Set a ''Good Example'' for Sober Living on Jersey Shore

Ronnie, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Is Here and the Cast Is Spilling All the Secrets: "We're 30 But We Act Like We're 12!"

Miley Cyrus, Vogue, Easter

Miley Cyrus' Easter Photo Shoot Proves She's the Queen of Holiday Celebrations

Demi Lovato and Lauren Jauregui Reunite in Miami for a Fun Night Out

Alyson Stoner

Disney Channel Star Alyson Stoner Opens Up About Falling in Love with a Woman

Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash Withdraws From Congressional Race Over Concerns for Health and Family

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.