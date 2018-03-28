Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch's Style Is a Lot Different IRL

If you love preppy and feminine styles, then you're probably a big fan of the Riverdale character, Cheryl Blossom.

With her signature red lip (courtesy of an on-set beauty hack) and long auburn hair, the Riverdale high school student has a wardrobe filled with turtleneck tops, A-line skirts and pumps. She's the modern interpretation of a prep star.

The actress that plays Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch, has a totally different look.

"I don't wear a lot of red, because I wear so much of it on the show," the 23-year-old star, who recently partnered with eyewear brand Privé Revaux for a capsule collection, told E! News host Sibley Scoles, "I like wearing it as Cheryl, but when I put it on, I feel like Cheryl, so it's just like a weird thing for me."