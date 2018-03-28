6 Budget-Friendly Brands That, Yes, Even Jennifer Lopez Wears

The thing about celebrity style is...it's oftentimes way out of our budget.

While we're all about getting a look for less, sometimes we just want to wear what It Girls like Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Baldwin are sporting. Luckily for us, the stars (and their stylists) know how to mix high and low-priced pieces. Sure, they might be wearing a Givenchy bag on their arm, but their cropped sweater rings in under $30. Or, Ciara might be wearing couture on the red carpet, but the basic top under it can be yours for the same amount you'd drop on a meal.

You may already be familiar with fast-fashion retailers like ASOS, but celebs have introduced us to a few more under-the-radar, budget-friendly brands as well. These brands are perfect if you're on the search for the perfect party look, but there are also cozy basics even Jennifer Lopez likes to live in.