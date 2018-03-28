6 Budget-Friendly Brands That, Yes, Even Jennifer Lopez Wears

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
The thing about celebrity style is...it's oftentimes way out of our budget.
While we're all about getting a look for less, sometimes we just want to wear what It Girls like Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Baldwin are sporting. Luckily for us, the stars (and their stylists) know how to mix high and low-priced pieces. Sure, they might be wearing a Givenchy bag on their arm, but their cropped sweater rings in under $30. Or, Ciara might be wearing couture on the red carpet, but the basic top under it can be yours for the same amount you'd drop on a meal.
You may already be familiar with fast-fashion retailers like ASOS, but celebs have introduced us to a few more under-the-radar, budget-friendly brands as well. These brands are perfect if you're on the search for the perfect party look, but there are also cozy basics even Jennifer Lopez likes to live in.
To see all the affordable brands celebs are loving right now, keep scrolling.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo is apparently a fan of affordable brand Naked Wardrobe. She has been spotted out a few times in its cozy basics, including one time in a $28 cropped sweater while running errands in Bel-Air.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Ciara
Who says you can't do budget-friendly on the red carpet? The singer wore a Naked Wardrobe Latex Lowdown Crop (ringing in at a whopping $28) at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Of course, Ciara's stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn know how to mix high and low, adorning the basic top with an Alexandre Vauthier creation.
Naked Wardrobe
Editors' Pick: Old School Oversized Denim Jacket, $48
Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com
Olivia Culpo
You may recognize brand Pretty Little Thing from all its celebrity collaborations. Back in September, the budget-friendly label teamed up with the fashion influencer for a feminine-but-fashion-forward range. Of course, Olivia made sure to wear her garb around town, and now you can scoop up the same polka-dot dress seen here for $12.
Kourtney Kardashian
Then, there was that time the eldest Kardashian partnered up with the brand. For the launch party, she wore a sequined black mini, which is no longer available, but there are a lot of similar party looks available on the site now.
Pretty Little Thing
Editors' Pick: Mustard Bow Detail Scuba Midi Dress, $30
ESC: Hailey Baldwin, MESHKI Mini Dress
Hailey Baldwin
The model can't stop wearing these $54 dresses from Australian brand Meshki! Whether you're going to Vegas or just a night on the town with your girls, there's a party dress here for you.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
Sofia Richie
The brand has also been worn by Jennifer Lopez, Ariel Winter and Sofia Richie. In fact, the model was spotted in the brand's Yvonne Crop Top ($35, only available in nude now) back in December.
Bella Hadid
Just like J.Lo may have Naked Wardrobe and Hailey Baldwin has Meshki, Bella is a fan of LA brand I.Am.Gia. The supermodel has been spotted in the brand several times. While the price points range a little bit higher (Bella's outfit rings in at $136 for top and bottom), there's definitely more quality and thought involved in this design process. This label doesn't just make edgy apparel, but it's made for those who love subculture style and what that represents.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Image
Jourdan Dunn
Other fans include Sophie Turner, Vanessa Hudgens and Jourdan Dunn, who wears the brand's yellow Capella Jacket ($184, available in April).
I.Am.Gia
Editor's Pick: Cobain Pant - Black, $84
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Janelle Monae
The actress-singer turned heads in a hot-pink Wolk Morais suit at the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time. Even better, the shoes that anchored the stunning ensemble is probably in your price range: They are ASOS ELLINA Leather Ankle Boots ($103).
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Vanessa Hudgens
In fact, lots of celebrities turn to the UK-based fast-fashion retailer for their red carpet wares, including Hailee Steinfeld and Vanessa Hudgens, who accessorized her look with an ASOS Wool Beret ($16) and ASOS Colored Metal Geo Shape Earrings during New York Fashion Week.
Jasmine Tookes
You may have not heard of Australian brand Hello Molly, but models and influencers like Victoria's Secret angel Jasmine Tookes has! Best for vacations and summer essentials, this feminine, floral and frilly collection would work wonders for music festival season, too. Eyeing the model's Gianni Dress in Black? It's only $67.
Devon Windsor
While the What You Believe Set in Red ($109) would look perfect out on the town, the American model makes it look comfortable while sitting in the sheets.
Hello Molly
Editors' Pick: Lovers and Fighters Romper White, $64
