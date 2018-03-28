Mariah Carey Rings in Her Birthday at the Happiest Place on Earth: Disneyland!

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 12:30 PM
Mariah Carey picked quite the happy spot to celebrate her special day—Disneyland!
With her 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe in tow, the songstress headed on over to Anaheim to ring in her birthday in Mickey Mouse-approved style. As devoted fans well know, Carey doesn't refer to the milestone as a "birthday," but rather as an "anniversary" and has kept her lips sealed about the actual number.
"Anniversary celebrations at the most festive place on earth!" she wrote on social media along with a snap of herself posing with a handful of Mickey Mouse ear balloons in hand. Later on, she shared a clip of herself blowing out the candles on a princess castle cake while people around her cheered. The icon was joined by her longtime beau Bryan Tanaka as well.
While it was the star's special day, her little ones got to join in on the fun. According to an eyewitness who scored a selfie with Carey, "She was just having fun pushing her stroller like a normal mom."
As another source noted, "She seemed super friendly and she just gave off a cool vibe."
While it was a casual outing, the glamorous star was not without her high heels and long wavy mane. Even with a pair of sunglasses, it was impossible for Carey to go unnoticed by fans in the park.
Sounds like it was one sweet day! Happy Birthday, Mimi!
