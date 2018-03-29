The Arrangement's Kyle West Has Four Words For All the Haters Bashing His New Movie: "Let Them Eat Cake"

  By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 6:00 AM

It's safe to say one of the best parts of wedding planning is the cake tasting, right? Well, if you're Kyle West (Josh Henderson), even that can get a bit sticky.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Arrangement, Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle's wedding cake tasting gets interrupted when Xavier Hughes (Ruffin Prentiss) shows the couple a less than flattering viral video.

"Kyle, you gotta see this," Xavier tells Kyle.

The Internet took an interview for Kyle's movie, The Kill Plan, and remixed it and the comments were a bit harsh. Try "The Kill Plan is TANKING @ the Box Office. HA!!!" Ouch.

The Arrangement Postnup: Season 2, Ep. 3

"Congrats man. You've got your own Ben Affleck "Hello Darkness" video. It's half a million views already," Xavier says to Kyle in an effort to cheer him up.

"Hey, I've finally arrived. Let them eat cake," Kyle jokes.

See the awkward moment go down in the clip above.

