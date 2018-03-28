This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Has Just As Many Questions About Season 3 As You Do

If you're still asking many questions after the This Is Us season two finale, you're not alone.

Star Chrissy Metzwas asking those same questions when E! News sat down with her at Barnes and Noble to talk about her new book, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today.

"Kevin's got a new girl, and where are they off to? Randall's speaking to Tess in the future, and he asks when are you gonna come see her. Who is her? It's very exciting," she says, referring to flashfowards in which Kevin was shown on an airplane with Beth's cousin, Zoe, and a much older Randall and Tess were shown stressing out over a mysterious "her."