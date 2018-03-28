Eminem Escapes From an Asylum in Bloody "Framed" Music Video Teaser

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 11:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Eminem has been framed.

The 45-year-old rapper dropped the trailer for his new "Framed" music video on Wednesday morning...and it's bloody. In the teaser, we're shown a crime scene and a reporter states that Marshall Mathers has escaped from an asylum.

"Reporting live, Channel 8 News, here at the scene of the crime," the reporter, Stan Dresden, says as we see the inside of the bloody house where multiple people appear to have been murdered.

The news report continues, "It's been a terrifying two weeks in the city of Detroit after Marshall Mathers, professionally known as Eminem, escaped from an asylum."

Listen to Eminem's New Revival Songs Featuring Ed Sheeran and Pink

Eminem, Framed, Music Video

YouTube

"As we know right now, he is barricaded inside of that home right behind me," the reporter says. "Channel 8 News will keep you updated when we get more news as it becomes available."

"I was fraaaaaaamed #REVIVAL," Eminem wrote to his Twitter followers Wednesday along with the teaser video.

After watching the teaser, many fans are making a connection between the "Framed" video and Eminem's "3 a.m." music video. Do you see the connections?

Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Eminem , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Mike Myers, New York Penthouse

Mike Myers Sells New York Penthouse for $14 Million

Angelina Jolie, Pax, Knox, Shiloh, Zahara

Angelina Jolie Is Not Dating as She Remains ''Very Focused'' on Her Kids

Mackenzie Edwards, Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested Hours After Wife's Pregnancy Announcement

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum Recalls New Zealand Death Hoax and His Mom's Reaction

ESC: Bella Hadid

6 Budget-Friendly Brands That, Yes, Even Jennifer Lopez Wears

Maluma, Natalia Barulich

Maluma and Girlfriend Natalia Barulich Get Matching Bracelets With a Special Meaning

Mariah Carey, Disneyland

Mariah Carey Rings in Her Birthday at the Happiest Place on Earth: Disneyland!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.