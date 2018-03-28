Iman Confronts the Lack of Diversity in Fashion in Harper's Bazaar

Iman is taking a stand for up-and-coming models of color.

While brands like Adidas, Chromat and Christian Siriano were celebrated for their recent efforts in diversity, the 62-year-old iconic model told Taraji P. Henson for Harper's Bazaar April 2018 issue that it's not enough. The fashion industry may be progressing towards adequate representation of all races, but it isn't where it needs to be or, surprisingly, where it was.

"There were more black models working back when I started than there have been recently," she said, referring to her rise to fame in the late 1970s. "So Bethann Hardison, Naomi Campbell and I got together a couple of years ago to raise awareness about the need for diversity in fashion. We talked about it in the press and to the CFDA, and I think we're seeing the change on the runways and in campaigns."