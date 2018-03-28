Olivia Culpo Confirms Breakup With Danny Amendola

It's officially over between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola.

Fans had speculated last week that Miss Universe 2012 and the NFL player had called it quits after more than two years together after noticing that he had unfollowed her on Instagram.

Culpo broke her silence about the issue on Access Hollywood on Wednesday, confirming she and Amendola had split.

"We are broken up and it's just so fresh for me. I don't feel comfortable talking about it," she said.

When asked if she has had any contact with Amendola since the split, she said, "Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it's something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak."