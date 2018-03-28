Olivia Culpo Confirms Breakup With Danny Amendola

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 11:13 AM
It's officially over between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola.
Fans had speculated last week that Miss Universe 2012 and the NFL player had called it quits after more than two years together after noticing that he had unfollowed her on Instagram.
Culpo broke her silence about the issue on Access Hollywood on Wednesday, confirming she and Amendola had split.
"We are broken up and it's just so fresh for me. I don't feel comfortable talking about it," she said.
When asked if she has had any contact with Amendola since the split, she said, "Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it's something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak."
Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
A source told E! News on Monday that things didn't work out between Amendola and Culpo because he "couldn't handle Olivia's demanding lifestyle and wasn't pleased with certain choices she was making," adding, "The constant travel was also causing a rift."
Amendola has not commented about the split.
In January, Culpo cheered him on as he helped his team at the time, the New England Patriots, win the AFC Championship, ensuring their place in Super Bowl 2018.
"BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MVP," she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Amendola gushed about Culpo at a press conference. He said she is "a great girl and she's loving," adding, "I'm lucky to have her."
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!