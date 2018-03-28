Groupon Apologizes After Racial Slur Is Used on Website

Groupon has issued an apology after a racial slur was used to describe the color of boots on its website.

Screenshots posted to social media show that the N-word was used in the color description of Women's Fringed Suede Moccasin Boots as well as other boots on the e-commerce site. After seeing this, customers have taken to Twitter to share their outrage.

Social media users are also boycotting the company after the description discovery and are using the hashtag #ShutdownGroupon.

"@GrouponHelpUS @Groupon you have some explaining to do new color choice selected by a racist employee? #ShutdownGroupon #groupon," @dnj1999 tweeted Tuesday.