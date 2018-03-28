Corey Feldman Says He Was Stabbed in Car Attack

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 9:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Corey Feldman, Hospital, Stabbing

Twitter

Corey Feldman says he was the victim of an attack Tuesday night. 

The 46-year-old star took to social media early Wednesday to tell his followers that a mystery man opened his car door and stabbed him with something. According to Feldman, he was with his security guard in the car when three men approached and one attacked.

The Los Angeles police department told E! News that an unknown suspect opened the star's driver's side door making a stabbing/jabbing move toward Corey's stomach around 10:45 p.m. at the corner of Reseda Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles Tuesday night. The police confirmed there are no lacerations and no suspect description and the type of weapon is unknown at this time. According to the LAPD, Feldman drove himself to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

Watch

Today's the Day: Stand By Me Turns 30

Feldman shared photos of himself at a hospital laying on a bed in a gown. In a second shot, Feldman appeared to be getting his throat checked.

Meanwhile, the actor claimed the attack was a result of a "vile wolfpack" that has allegedly been making threats on social media. "I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE 'WOLFPACK' & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS!" he tweeted. "I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?"

Feldman has also tweeted that "more details are coming soon." 

The investigation is currently ongoing. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Corey Feldman , , Hospitalized , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Donald Glover, Deadpool, Beyonce

Donald Glover Shares Deadpool Script That Includes "Who Bit Beyoncé?" Joke

Savannah Guthrie, Today

Is This Thing On? Savannah Guthrie Apologizes After Accidentally Swearing on Live TV

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Admits She Got a Nose Job Early in Her Career

Katherine Heigl, Michelle Williams, Dawsons Creek

Katherine Heigl Was Almost Jen on Dawson's Creek and More TV Casting Could've Beens

Edward Norton

Edward Norton's Production Company Sued for $7M After Deadly Fire

Roseanne

Roseanne Ratings for the Revival Premiere Are Huge—Even Bigger Than the Original Series Finale

R. Kelly

R. Kelly's Ex Says He "Trained" a Girl to Be His"Pet"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.