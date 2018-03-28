Roseanne Ratings for the Revival Premiere Are Huge—Even Bigger Than the Original Series Finale

Never underestimate the power of Roseanne. ABC's iconic series from Roseanne Barr returned with huge numbers on Tuesday, March 27. The one-hour premiere netted 18.2 million viewers and a 5.1 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Roseanne's revival ratings are bigger than the audience it had for its one-hour season finale in 1997. "Into That Good Night" had 16.6 million viewers—and this was before DVR and time-shifting capabilities. Expect Roseanne's numbers to go up when that's factored in. The real test now will be whether the sitcom can retain this audience for the next seven installments. The cast of Roseanne has made it clear they want to continue past this nine-episode season and if the numbers continue, seems like they'll get their wish.