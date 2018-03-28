New light is being shined on R. Kelly's controversial personal life.

The 51-year-old Grammy winner is the subject of a newly released BBC3 documentary, R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes, which features an interview with his ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones. Jones, who previously came forward in the summer and fall of 2017 alleging Kelly controlled an "inner circle" of women, of which she was once allegedly a victim of. She also previously claimed that he physically abused her and coerced her into performing sexual acts with him and other women during their two-year relationship.

Speaking in the documentary, Jones elaborated on allegations that Kelly would "train" women.

"Later when I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he 'trained' since she was 14, those were his words," she said in the documentary. "I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things that I would say and her mannerisms were like mine. That's when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets."