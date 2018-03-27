Serena Williams to Open Up About Pregnancy and Journey Back to Tennis in New HBO Documentary

Tue., Mar. 27, 2018

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is a champion, an barrier-breaking icon and now...a mother.

In May, HBO will release Being Serena, a five-part documentary chronicling the tennis legend's pivotal moment in her life when she was pregnant, had a child, got married and came back to tennis. It's an intimate look at the athlete's private life amid great upheaval and tremendous joy.

On Monday, HBO released a 45-second teaser trailer of the doc showing snippets of the superstar's life as a mother to baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and wife to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, whom she married in a star-studded wedding last November.

Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

The teaser opens with a voice over of the history-making champ confessing, "When I realized I was pregnant, I was like, 'Oh my god, how am I going to play?'"

"I put so much pressure on myself. I want to make sure I am the best," says the seven-Wimbledon and seven-time Australian Open winner.

The video concludes with the warrior's simple statement, "I don't know if there's anything left for me in tennis...But I am not done yet."

Being Serena is produced by HBO Sports and IMG's Original Content group and premieres May 2 at 10 p.m.

