Shake It Off Star Caroline Sunshine Joining White House Press Team

The White House may have lost more than a few good men and women recently, but it's about to get a little bit of sunshine...Caroline Sunshine, that is.

The former Disney darling joining the White House pess team as an assistant, reports CNN.

The 22-year-old is best known for her role starring opposite Zendaya on Shake It Off as European exchange student Tinka Hessenheffer, but this isn't her first role in the White House. While attending Claremont McKenna College, the one-time child star interned at the White House, which has recently had a number of its own shake-it-ups with the exits of Sean Spicer and Hope Hicks.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN in a statement, "Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party."