Yara Shahidi's Hairstylist Reveals 3 Tips for Perfecting Baby Hair

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 5:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Yara Shahidi

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In case you missed it: Yara Shahidi's baby hair made a major appearance at the Kids' Choice Awards.

Dressed in a Rosario polka dot top and shorts and emerald Jimmy Choo heels, the Grown-ish star went for an equally feminine hairstyle that featured a long, textured braid and laid baby hair, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson

"The whole idea of Betty Boop was my inspiration," Nai'vasha told E! News.

To achieve the 1930s-inspired look, the natural hair expert first decided which parts of the hairline she wanted to accentuate, ultimately deciding on three small coils towards the middle of the star's face.

Her first tip: "The less hair you use, the prettier it will look."

Photos

Hair and Makeup Hacks Used on the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party Red Carpet

After gathering three small sections, the hairstylist used a special rat tail comb, but admitted that when she's not doing a specific design a toothbrush works as well. 

"I have a specific tool with a tiny comb on one end and a tiny, strong brush on the other end," she revealed. "They're a few dollars."

Yara Shahidi, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

With the tool (similar one here), she carefully curled the three sections, moving it in a circular motion. Then, added product to make sure it would hold for the rest of the evening.

The stylist used Hicks Edges mixed with Moco De Gorila Punk Squizz Hair Gel, which is also a favorite of Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande's hair pro, Chris Appleton.

According to Nai'vasha, the $3 product is "perfect for the girl with really strong texture because it makes it hold better."

With the technique, tools and products, this red carpet pro makes getting your baby hair laid a lot easier. 

Will you give it a try?

RELATED ARTICLE: 15 Celebrity Ponytails to Copy Now, Based on the Length of Your Hair

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Yara Shahidi , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty , Doing It Wrong
Latest News
ESC: Celeb Swimsuits for Your Body

The Ultimate Guide to Celebrity Swimsuits, Based on Your Body

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back Thong Heels—Thoughts?

ESC: Rihanna, Glowing Skin

So, This Is How Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond

ESC: Celebrity Ponytails

15 Celebrity Ponytails to Copy Now, Based on the Length of Your Hair

ESC: Pastels, Emma Roberts

How Emma Roberts Wears Pastels Without Looking Like an Easter Egg

Whoopi Goldberg, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Designer Christian Siriano Paid Up to $50K to Ship Oscars Dresses

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Must do Monday

Kate Bosworth Calls This $12 Acne Solution a "Lifesaver"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.