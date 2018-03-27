Fergie's Son Axl Jack is Her ''Most Magical Birthday Gift Ever''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 4:24 PM

Axl Duhamel, Fergie Instagram

Instagram

Axl Jack is making all of Fergie's birthday wishes come true.

The singer, whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson, shared a sweet photo of her four-year-old son in a Hogwarts uniform for the house of Gryffindor, captioning it, "My most magical birthday gift ever."

And while her son is doing all he can to make her birthday wishes come true, there is just one birthday gift she may have to wait for, just like the rest of us.

The former Blacked Eyed Peas member took to Twitter to say, "For my birthday today, can someone spill #WhoBitBeyonce pretty please?"

Photos

Fergie and Josh Duhamel: Romance Rewind

Other than thinking about who bit Beyoncé—just like nearly everyone else in the world—the 43-year-old is celebrating her birthday with her son who she co-parents with ex-husband, Josh Duhamel.

Following their divorce last year, the actor and singer have maintained a healthy friendship and continue to support one another. Most recently, when the "Fergalicious" singer was criticized for her rendition of the National Anthem, her ex-husband defended her, saying, "She is about as resilient as they come."

Happy Birthday, Fergie!

