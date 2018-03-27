Star Trek's Terry Farrell Marries Leonard Nimoy's Son Adam Nimoy

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 4:22 PM
May this marriage live long and prosper!
Trekkies are bound to geek out over this wedding news—because Terry Farrell and Adam Nimoy are officially husband and wife! Farrell, who played Jadzia Dax on the '90s series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, wed Nimoy, the son of Leonard Nimoy, on Monday in San Francisco.
Leonard became known as a Hollywood legend for his portrayal of Spock in the sci-fi series. He passed away in 2015, and yesterday would have been the actor's 87th birthday.
Film critic Scott Mantz broke the news on Twitter with a photo of the newlyweds in front of City Hall.
Terry confirmed the nuptials, writing in her own tweet, "Freakin AWESOME day!!!!!!! Love ya all! Aka: Mrs. Adam Nimoy."
The pair got engaged in Aug. 2017.
This marks second marriage for both Terry, who has a son from a previous marriage, and Adam, who has a son and daughter with his ex-wife.
Congratulations, Terry and Adam!
