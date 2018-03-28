Will The Americans Have a Happy Ending?

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 5:00 AM

The end is near, comrades. 

The Americans premieres its final season tonight on FX, and while stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are still coming to terms with having finished filming just a couple of weeks ago, they're also already thinking about what other coupley kinds of shows the couple, who met on set, could do next. 

"A remake of Hart to Hart, but a Russian version," Rhys joked to E! news at a celebration for FX shows. "[Keri] wants to do a Moonlighting reboot, I want to do Hart to Hart... I'm not kidding. This is a pitch. I call it a red carpet pitch." 

"I think he'd like me to be as far away as possible," Russell added. 

"I'd like to redo Far and Away. That's another one we could do, like Tom [Cruise] and Nicole [Kidman] did," Rhys suggested. "Oh, it's endless. Literally, it's endless." 

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

As for whether Keri and Matthew's married spy characters, Elizabeth and Phillip, will escape their current series with a happy ending, that depends entirely on your definition of a happy ending, according to Rhys.

"This is what I hope at the end, that in the great way we've kind of split a number of fans—like, you come across couples that watch the show together and one thinks one thing and the other thinks another—some people will go, oh I think it is a happy ending, others might go, oh, I don't know if that's a happy ending, so that's where our show has lived for a long time, which makes it interesting for me." 

"I feel the ending is perfectly toned for our show," Russell said. "Do you really want to see them ending up in Cuba like with cocktails? I don't know." 

"I die valiantly, I have to say," Rhys joked, and you'll just have to watch the video above to hear his full pitch for a modern day reboot. 

The Americans' final season premieres tonight at 10 p.m. 

