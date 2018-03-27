Orlando Bloom Heads to Tokyo for Katy Perry's Tour Kickoff

Orlando Bloom

Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

Well hello, Orlando Bloom

The English actor was photographed hitting the streets of Tokyo on Tuesday, and it just so happens that he's in town for none other than Katy Perry! According to multiple fans who shared photos and video footage on social media, Orlando was in the audience for Katy's concert at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. 

The "Swish Swish" songstress just kicked off the Asia leg of her Witness World Tour, and is expected to perform in the same venue the following evening. She'll then head to Hong Kong and the Philippines before wrapping up the nine-stop tour stretch in Indonesia next month.

It's unclear if Bloom plans to hitch a ride on his on-again girlfriend's private plane, but there's no doubt they had a blast taking in Tokyo's sights and sounds. 

Photos

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Orlando and Katy joined a group of pals for a Super Mario-themed tour of Tokyo on go-karts. Dressed in matching Mario and Luigi onesies, the lovebirds hit the pavement with smiles on their faces, per videos uploaded to their friends' Instagrams. 

Earlier this month, the pair spent time in Prague—where Bloom rents a flat while filming TV drama Carnival Row. After initially calling things off in March 2017, Katy and Orlando decided to give their relationship another shot about six months later. 

"They haven't called each other boyfriend or girlfriend yet but it's [kind of] known to their close circle," an insider recently told E! News. "They talk all the time. Katy and Orlando have grown up since they cooled down. They never stopped communicating."

Reunited and it feels so good? Yes, it does! 

