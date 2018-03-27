Orlando Bloom Heads to Tokyo for Katy Perry's Tour Kickoff

Well hello, Orlando Bloom!

The English actor was photographed hitting the streets of Tokyo on Tuesday, and it just so happens that he's in town for none other than Katy Perry! According to multiple fans who shared photos and video footage on social media, Orlando was in the audience for Katy's concert at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The "Swish Swish" songstress just kicked off the Asia leg of her Witness World Tour, and is expected to perform in the same venue the following evening. She'll then head to Hong Kong and the Philippines before wrapping up the nine-stop tour stretch in Indonesia next month.

It's unclear if Bloom plans to hitch a ride on his on-again girlfriend's private plane, but there's no doubt they had a blast taking in Tokyo's sights and sounds.