Riverdale: Can Betty and Veronica's Friendship Survive the Town Civil War?

"There is no me and Veronica."

That's one of the last things Betty (Lili Reinhart) uttered in last week's episode of Riverdale, signaling a rift in the iconic friendship of Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes). With Veronica trying to run for student body president amidst her family drama and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty now running against her, it's no surprise that this duo is having some troubles.

"Something was bound to happen, given how all the Riverdale families are kind of at war right now and the north side and the south side are at war," Camila Mendes told E! News' Sibley Scoles before the show's PaleyFest panel on Sunday. "It was bound to have an effect on the intimate relationships, and it got Betty and Veronica too."