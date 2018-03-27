Bethany Hamilton Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

And baby makes four!

Bethany Hamilton had some big family news to share on Instagram Tuesday afternoon. As it turns out, the surfer is now a mother of two.

"We are overjoyed to welcome our son Wesley Phillip Dirks into the world!" she shared on Instagram. "It's been a beautiful time getting life started with the four of us!"

Bethany added, "We are thankful to God for our two lil guys!!!"

It was back in October when the professional athlete and her husband Adam Dirks revealed they were expanding their family. And since the big announcement, Bethany has kept fans updated on her pregnancy journey.