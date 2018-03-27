Emily Blunt Shares Her and John Krasinski's Secret to Mixing Work With Marriage

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski go from couple to co-stars in the upcoming thriller, A Quiet Place. But as the actress explained to E! News, there's definitely a method to the madness of mixing the personal and professional.

Emily admitted to feeling a "bit apprehensive" before arriving to set with her husband of eight years, sharing, "You don't know how your two processes are going to work together. It's like a different thing when you're at work. You take on a different persona."

Much to her surprise, she dished, "I'm a huge fan of him obviously but we quickly realized how collaborative we were together and we actually worked really, really well together."