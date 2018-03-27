Emily Blunt Shares Her and John Krasinski's Secret to Mixing Work With Marriage

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 1:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski go from couple to co-stars in the upcoming thriller, A Quiet Place. But as the actress explained to E! News, there's definitely a method to the madness of mixing the personal and professional. 

Emily admitted to feeling a "bit apprehensive" before arriving to set with her husband of eight years, sharing, "You don't know how your two processes are going to work together. It's like a different thing when you're at work. You take on a different persona."

Much to her surprise, she dished, "I'm a huge fan of him obviously but we quickly realized how collaborative we were together and we actually worked really, really well together." 

Photos

Emily Blunt's Best Looks

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, SXSW Festival 2018

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

So what's their secret? From Blunt's perspective, "We really trust each other. We're very honest with each other. We sort of have a short hand and secret language that ultimately is gonna work for us."

Despite considering A Quiet Place "our lives" while filming, Emily called spending time with their two daughters the "ultimate" distraction from an exhaustive work day. "I have no choice but to engage with these amazing people," she added, referencing 4-year-old Hazel and almost 2-year-old Violet

For now, Blunt said she'd "love" to keep her children from knowing she's an A-lister. "I think it must be a disconcerting thing for kids of actors because it's a weird thing to understand," she told us. "They just want you to be their mom at the end of the day, and I don't think [Hazel's] aware yet really." 

For more from the Devil Wears Prada alum, check out the video above! 

A Quiet Place arrives in theaters April 6. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emily Blunt , John Krasinski , Couples , Interviews , Apple News , Movies , Top Stories
Latest News
Roseanne Barr, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

7 Highlights From Roseanne Barr's Candid Interview With Howard Stern

Bethany Hamilton, Son, Tobias, Pregnant

Bethany Hamilton Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

ESC: Celeb Swimsuits for Your Body

The Ultimate Guide to Celebrity Swimsuits, Based on Your Body

Tiffany Haddish, Beyonce, Instagram

Who Bit Beyoncé? A List of Possible Suspects (and a Running List of Denials)

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Thinks Divorcing Hank Baskett Is the ''Only Solution'' for Their Family

Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Aaron Rodgers—and Unicorn Tiaras

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back Thong Heels—Thoughts?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.