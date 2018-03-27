Who Bit Beyoncé? A List of Possible Suspects (and a Running List of Denials)

The Beyoncé bite mystery has taken over the world.

Tiffany Haddish sparked a social media frenzy on Monday when her interview with April's GQ magazine was released. During the interview, the Girls Trip actress shared more details about her night out at a party with Bey and Jay-Z in December 2017.

Haddish had previously talked about the experience, revealing how Bey shut down a woman for touching Jay-Z. In GQ, Haddish claimed that an unnamed actress bit Queen Bey in the face!

She recalled, "Near the end of the party, Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight.' She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'"