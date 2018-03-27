Danica Patrick Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Aaron Rodgers—and Unicorn Tiaras

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 1:05 PM
Danica Patrick celebrated her 36th birthday with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers this weekend.
The racecar driver shared pictures from her unicorn-themed party on Monday.
"I love getting older!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Super grateful for all the love around me in my life! People, work, opportunities, dreams.....full heart space! Don't forget to dream big for the things you want in your life!"
Patrick cozied up next to her 34-year-old beau for one of the pictures. She and her guests donned unicorn tiaras, sipped on champagne and enjoyed a unicorn cake. Even the décor was magical, consisting of flowers, candelabras and giant "36" balloons.
The quarterback and NASCAR driver have dated for just a few months; however, they've already reached several relationship milestones. Rodgers supported Patrick at the NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup series and gave her a kiss before her race. They've also vacationed together. In February, they enjoyed a getaway to Mexico, where they packed on a little P.D.A.
Patrick confirmed her relationship with Rodgers in January. Although, rumors of a romance had already started spreading after the two were photographed dining together earlier that month. However, the celebrities have known each other for a lot longer. According to ESPN, Patrick told The Associated Press she met Rodgers at the 2012 ESPYs.
"We've just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and seen each other at the ESPYs almost every year, and other places," she told For the Win in January. "So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling."
Patrick was even born in Wisconsin—the home state of Rodgers' team the Green Bay Packers. However, she admitted she supports the team's rival the Chicago Bears.
"I told him a long time ago I'd always root for him as a player," she told The AP (via ESPN). She later added, "Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word 'probably.' Now I'm going to cheer for the whole team."
Before dating Patrick, Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn for three years. Their breakup made headlines in April 2017. Patrick previously dated Ricky Stenhouse Jr. After dating for five years, the two confirmed their split in December. She was also previously married to Paul Hospenthal.
