Danica Patrick Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Aaron Rodgers—and Unicorn Tiaras

Patrick confirmed her relationship with Rodgers in January. Although, rumors of a romance had already started spreading after the two were photographed dining together earlier that month. However, the celebrities have known each other for a lot longer. According to ESPN, Patrick told The Associated Press she met Rodgers at the 2012 ESPYs.

"We've just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and seen each other at the ESPYs almost every year, and other places," she told For the Win in January. "So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling."

Patrick was even born in Wisconsin—the home state of Rodgers' team the Green Bay Packers. However, she admitted she supports the team's rival the Chicago Bears.

"I told him a long time ago I'd always root for him as a player," she told The AP (via ESPN). She later added, "Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word 'probably.' Now I'm going to cheer for the whole team."